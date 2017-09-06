Ricciardo supports McLaren-Renault move

Daniel Ricciardo has supported the likely move to Renault engines for McLaren…or any other engine apart from Honda for that matter.

The McLaren, Renault, Honda, Toro Rosso merry-go-round keeps on spinning, but Red Bull are set to open up another engine opportunity for themselves.

While they will remain with Renault engines for now, they will be able to keep a firm eye on how their junior team Toro Rosso develop with Honda engines, should the deal be agreed.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, believes a move away and a fresh start for McLaren will ultimately see them become more competitive from as soon as next season.

“Unfortunately Honda has not been able to make McLaren’s car fast with these engines,” Ricciardo said.

“So I think if they put in a Renault engine or anything else, they will automatically be faster because the car itself looks very good.

“They should be stronger next year.”

