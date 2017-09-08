‘Reasons for retaining Kimi are quite clear’

Maurizio Arrivabene says one of the reasons Ferrari opted to re-sign Kimi Raikkonen for 2018 is to preserve the team “spirit” between his drivers.

Raikkonen will spend a fourth successive season as Sebastian Vettel’s team-mate next year after both drivers were retained by the Scuderia.

“The reason why I think is quite clear,” team boss Arrivabene said of the decision to keep Raikkonen.

“They went through the last three years with great co-operation within them.

“They feel very good together, being part of the team and translating this spirit to the overall team, I think we don’t find any reason why not confirming them together.”

It's the one you've been waiting for 🙌 Can the @ScuderiaFerrari boys take top spot? WATCH: New Grill The Grid >> https://t.co/MjMvusmDIJ pic.twitter.com/zqItFtr8uL — Formula 1 (@F1) September 7, 2017

The Italian also gave Raikkonen his vote of confidence, adamant that the Finn has the ability to beat Vettel.

“He demonstrated that he could be capable to do it in Monaco. Also in Hungary he was nearly there,” he said.

“I would be happy if Kimi is going to win a race during the course of this season. For me, it could be a dream, because he was working so hard during the last three years and I think if he is going to win I can be happy.”

Experience the full coverage of the FIA Formula One season throughout 2017 on FOX Sports Play, where you can watch LIVE races from angles unlike any other, highlights, interviews, behind the scenes and many more. Don’t miss it!