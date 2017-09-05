Porsche ‘encouraged’ after Monza meeting

Porsche's financial boss Lutz Meschke has said they are "encouraged" by the ongoing engine discussions for 2021 and beyond, and are open to joining Formula 1.

Porsche are leaving the LMP1 class of the World Endurance Championship at the end of the season and are preparing to join the fast-growing Formula E series in 2019, but are seriously considering entering Formula 1 as an engine supplier as opposed to a full works team.

Regular meetings about engine regulations have taken place between F1 bosses, FIA and numerous potentially interested new parties.

And Porsche met again with F1 chiefs at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, with Meschke hopeful that a path to Formula 1 is becoming clearer.

"F1 could be one of the right places," Meschke told Motorsport.com.

"As you know Formula E is very important for us now, and F1 is always a good topic to think about. And I think we are in quite good discussions regarding the new engine."

A change to simpler twin-turbo V6 engines is the ultimate objective, and that it is what it would take for Porsche to continue to be interested in Formula 1.

"Absolutely," Meschke added. "We have to cut costs in F1, and it's a good way to reach this target."

