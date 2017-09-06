Kubica linked with Williams seat – report

Robert Kubica is rumoured to be a possible candidate for Williams next season as Renault are set to look elsewhere for Jolyon Palmer’s replacement.

According to Motorsport Italia, Renault are planning to end Carlos Sainz’s misery at Toro Rosso before he enters into a fourth season with the Red Bull junior team.

That would close the door on Kubica to return to Renault, but his dream of returning to Formula 1 is still being kept alive with a potential move to Williams instead.

Williams have been delaying their 2018 driver announcement and the cause of that delay is Felipe Massa.

The Brazilian, who came out of a short-lived retirement to return to his Williams seat this season once Valtteri Bottas left for Mercedes, still feels he is competitive enough to stay in Formula 1 for another year.

But, he has also admitted that he is very interested in joining Formula E after his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Due to Williams’ agreement with sponsors Martini, they need at least one driver over the age of 25 to support teenage rookie Lance Stroll.

Kubica fits that criteria, but it is believed that Force India’s Sergio is another target for Williams should Massa depart at the end of the season.

However, with contract talks at an advanced stage between Perez and Force India, it does not appear to be a move that will appeal too much to the Mexican after missing out on a dream move to Ferrari.

Kubica was spotted in the paddock at Monza last weekend, with his racing manager revealing that he does have other options away from Renault both in and away from Formula 1.

