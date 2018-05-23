Brown wants Alonso to stay with McLaren

Whatever Fernando Alonso decides to do in the future, Zak Brown hopes he does it with McLaren.

Alonso’s future in motor racing has yet to be decided with the Spaniard recently admitting that he may look outside Formula 1 come 2019.

Last year he competed in the Indianapolis 500, doing so with McLaren, while this year he is running a World Endurance Championship programme, but with Toyota.

However, with McLaren considering entering the WEC in the years to come, Brown is hoping that should Alonso opt to leave Formula 1, he will still remain with the McLaren family.

“We’d like to have Fernando in our racing team for as long as he wants to drive,” the McLaren chief executive told Racer.

“I think he’ll continue driving beyond his Formula 1 career, and so if we’re in other forms of motor racing, then of course we’d love to have Fernando in our car.”

Brown recently revealed that McLaren could be interested in competing in the World Endurance Championship for the 2020/21 season.

Representatives from the Woking team have been attending meetings regarding the series’ future regulations.

Brown said: “McLaren has a long history in additional forms of motorsport whether that was Can-Am, IndyCar, we’ve won Le Mans, and so that is something with the new regulations coming out for World Endurance.

“We’re participating in those meetings and reviewing what that looks like.

“The rules as they’re being proposed we find compelling.

“We would consider running the new whatever they’re going to call it — GTP, Silhouette, LMP1 — I’ve heard various phrases.

“But I think what’s exciting is trying to go to Le Mans to win outright. That’s the highest value for a racing team.”

