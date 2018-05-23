Everything you need to know about the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1 takes to the streets of Monaco this week for the sixth round of the 2018 season, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Where: The Principality of Monaco

Weather forecast: The weather for race weekend is predicted to be mostly sunny with cloud expected on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will begin around the 21 degree mark, rising to 24 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with night-time lows ranging between 17 and 19 degrees.

The circuit: Circuit de Monaco

Circuit length: 3.337km

Formula 1 debut: 1950

Number of laps: 78

Race distance: 260.286km

Lap record: 1:14.820 (Sergio Perez, 2017)

Tyre allocation: Supersoft, ultrasoft, hypersoft

DRS Zones: Just the one. The detection point is situated between Turns 16 and 17, while the activation marker is on the exit of the final corner (Turn 19) for the run to St. Devote.

Last five winners in Monaco:

2017: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2014: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2013: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Broadcast schedule (all times HK):

Thursday, May 24

Practice Session 1 – 4:55pm – 6:35pm

Practice Session 2 – 8:55pm – 10:35pm

Saturday, May 26

Practice Session 3 – 5:55pm – 7:05pm

Qualifying – 8:30pm – 10:30pm

Sunday, May 27

Main Race – 8:00pm – 11:30pm

