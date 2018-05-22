Lauda: Mercedes could possibly quit F1

It is “possible” that Mercedes could walk away from Formula 1 if they aren’t happy with the 2021 regulations; that’s according to Niki Lauda.

The Formula 1 teams and Liberty Media are preparing to do battle as they debate the sport’s future and the 2021 regulations.

Ranging from engines to budget caps to redistribution of prize money, not all the teams are happy with Liberty’s proposals.

But while Ferrari have been the more vocal in their criticism, and threats to quit, Lauda says Mercedes could also walk away.

“There is a certainly a limit for the top teams. It’s possible that one or the other will get out if it goes in the wrong direction,” the Mercedes non-executive director told Wirtschaftswoche.

But while the 2021 regulations could yet change the face of F1, and the make-up of the grid, Lauda isn’t happy with some of the rules that have already been implemented this season.

“The Halo system is the worst thing ever done to Formula One,” he said of the cockpit protection device.

Why do @F1 cars look different at every race? Put simply, the search for speed never rests, even when we're not on track, as @Bose found out 👉 https://t.co/jlsdnOzCUJ #ThisIsMyRace #F1 pic.twitter.com/pkI1Uf8JYN — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 22, 2018

And let’s not forget the grid girl ban.

“I do not understand why the grid girls were abolished. The Americans seem to have to swim in the #Metoo movement.

“The grid girls are not naked for God’s sake.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.