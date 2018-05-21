Alonso braced for ‘crazy’ Monaco race

Fernando Alonso is expecting a “crazy” Monaco Grand Prix as he prepares for his first race there in two years.

The two-time World Champion missed the race in 2017 as he opted to make his debut at the Indianapolis 500 in his quest for the Triple Crown.

Jenson Button deputised for the Spaniard, but Alonso will be back behind the wheel in Monte Carlo and looking for a sixth consecutive points finish.

“Heading back to Monaco will be really exciting after a little break last year!” Alonso told the official McLaren website.

“I loved the Indy experience of course, but Monaco is also a really special place to go racing, and it’s easy to see why it’s such a famous venue for a grand prix.

“It’s one of the most technically challenging circuits of the year simply because of the level of skill and concentration you need to get around lap after lap 78 times, as well as negotiating the traffic, strategy, weather and everything else this crazy race throws at you.”

Alonso is well aware of the MCL33’s current downfalls but feels the playing field will at least be levelled for McLaren to attack.

He added: “I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel there for the first time in two years and seeing how our car performs.

“For sure, we know the limitations of our package, and a slow-speed track such as this requires a totally unique set-up compared to anywhere else on the calendar, but it’s up to everyone to adapt and get the most out of our equipment.

“Monaco is one of those tracks that tends to level the playing field a little and it’s a bit like throwing a dice.

“As we saw in Spain, even if you qualify well it doesn’t mean you won’t fall victim to drama which can change things around.

“So, we need to maximise everything on Saturday, and then fight hard on Sunday to earn as many points as possible.”

