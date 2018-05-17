Dennis: F1 a ‘big step up’ from GT

From GT to Formula 1, Jake Dennis says his Red Bull run in Wednesday’s Spanish test was a ‘big step up’.

Dennis was a surprise call-up for the Red Bull test as he took over from Max Verstappen for Day Two of the first in-season test.

The GT racer, who is also the team’s simulator driver, covered 75 laps with a best time of 1’20.440 3.536 75 laps

“My first day in the RB14 went really well.

“Obviously it’s a big step up from what I’m used to in GT racing but I got used to the speed and the grip quite quickly and we managed to get through the whole run plan in the end.

That's a wrap for #F1Testing in Barcelona 🇪🇸 @JakeDennis19 completing 75 laps with a best time of 1:20.628 🏁 #F1 pic.twitter.com/VyNdXM0PZv — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 16, 2018

“The morning session went pretty smoothly and then in the afternoon I managed to get quite a few laps under my belt, which was good.

“It was nice to change a few things to give me a proper representation of the difference between the simulator and real life.

“So we have a few things to work on back in Milton Keynes to help Max and Daniel and make it even more realistic for them.

“But overall, super happy, a big thanks to the team for giving me the opportunity, and hopefully I’ll be back in the RB14 soon!”

