Todt backs Ferrari to drop quit threat

FIA president Jean Todt is confident Ferrari will remain in Formula 1 if they see a “good format” in place for 2021.

Ferrari have issued and reiterated that they will leave Formula 1 if the new regulations devised by Liberty Media and the FIA are not to their liking for the 2021 season and beyond.

But, recently, the Scuderia’s firm stance seems to have softened somewhat after more talks with the respective governing bodies.

And Todt is “convinced” his former team will continue to compete in Formula 1 for the foreseeable future.

“Ferrari is an iconic brand,” Todt said.

“There are several reasons for that, and one of them is that the sport is very important for them. Ferrari profits from racing and racing profits from them.

“I’m convinced that if we set up a good format, they will continue to be interested,” said the Frenchman.

But Todt was also keen to stress that the new rules must suit all teams, including potential new ones, and not just Ferrari.

“We have to do something that’s good for ten teams, not just one,” he insisted.

“More than half of the teams are in difficulty, and that’s not good for the premier discipline of motor sport.

“That’s why we have to do something about the discrepancy between the teams.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.