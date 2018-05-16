Hamilton: ‘Good day’ of testing for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton reflected on a “good day” of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya and is now “looking forward” to Monaco.

Hamilton finished P6 on the Day One leaderboard with a best time of 1:18.543, set on Soft tyres in the morning session.

The Brit, though, completed the most laps of any driver, passing the 150-lap mark late in the afternoon.

“It was a good day and a relatively interesting test, I’m glad we did it,” Hamilton told the official Mercedes website.

“We got through a large programme and did 151 laps which is a good sign of reliability.

“I’m looking forward to Monaco; hopefully we can take some of the things we’ve learned onto there.”

Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin also lifted the lid on what Mercedes’ programmes and ultimate objectives were in Spain.

“We’ve had a very good day completing 151 laps with Lewis without any real issues on the car,” Shovlin said.

“We had a good baseline to work with from the test, so our focus has been further understanding the car and tyres.

“We had a comprehensive aero data collection programme which we got through whilst the track was cold first thing, then got stuck into proper running for the remainder of the day.

“It’s difficult on a race weekend to complete proper tests due to the limited number of tyres, the constantly evolving track and the requirement to get the maximum speed out of the car.

“Here we were able to step through a large programme of setup items, so Lewis has been able to get a good feel for the effect of these changes and hopefully that will help us get the most out of the car at the upcoming races.”

Valtteri Bottas takes over driving duties for Mercedes on Wednesday.

