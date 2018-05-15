Grosjean bounces back with testing P1

Romain Grosjean put aside his Spanish GP woes to top the timesheets on the first morning of testing.

The Haas driver, who crashed out of Sunday’s race and took out Nico Hulkenberg and Pierre Gasly in the process, used the hypersoft tyres to clock a 1:1:8.449 on Tuesday morning.

That put him 0.094s up on Lewis Hamilton. However, the Spanish GP winner was on the soft tyres.

Mercedes trialled a new lighting system for their W09 in the morning’s session.

Instead of having only the one light at the rear of the car above the diffuser, the W09 sported lights on each of the rear wing endplates.

The new lighting system is designed to be used in wet conditions.

Max Verstappen was third quickest on the medium tyres ahead of Carlos Sainz, who ran the softs.

Stoffel Vandoorne was fifth for McLaren with Formula 2 race winner Nicolas Latifi finally making his Force India debut and finishing the morning in sixth place.

60 (laps) not out for @NicholasLatifi as the lunch break approaches! #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/AOxWzH0MFH — Sahara Force India (@ForceIndiaF1) May 15, 2018

Latifi was scheduled to test for the team during the pre-season but missed out due to illness.

Meanwhile, McLaren and Force India were the only teams running two cars as Lando Norris and George Russell conducted tyre testing for Pirelli.

They were P9 and P11 respectively.

End of morning session!!! #F1Testing

GRO 1:18.449

HAM 1:18.543

VER 1:19.207

SAI 1:19.866

VAN 1:19.874

Latifi 1:20.088

VET 1:20.717

Rowland 1:20.939

Norris 1:20.997

GIO 1:21.214

Russell 1:21.478

Gelael 1:21.935 📸 pic.twitter.com/M2QbBIcUdb — Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) May 15, 2018

Stream every Formula One race LIVE on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.