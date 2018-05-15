Hamilton wants to win title with ‘perfect’ weekends

Billing 2018 as the “hardest year” he’s faced, Lewis Hamilton says his will to win the championship is greater than it has ever been.

The British racer claimed his second win of this season in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Crossing the line 20s ahead of second-placed Valtteri Bottas, he did not put a wheel wrong as he showed the class that carried him to four World titles.

Hamilton’s victory means he now leads the standings by 17 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

“Already this is the hardest year that I’ve faced, in the car, at the track, away from the track,” he told Sky F1. “But the will to want to win this championship is greater than it’s ever been.

“The pressure and the passion that I have to win this championship is far greater than I’ve ever had it.

“How is that possible because I’ve had it as great as it could be in the past?

“But [I have] the will to want to get this one and do it right, perfect weekend in, weekend out.”

As for his future, Mercedes have reported that Hamilton is on the verge of re-signing with the Brackley squad.

How long he will remain in Formula 1 for, though, will depend on his passion for the sport.

“If I keep this feeling then I’m going to be racing for a long time, but we shall see,” said the Brit.

“Right now I’ve just got to keep my head down and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

