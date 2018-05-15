Formula 1 returns to the test arena in Spain

The Formula 1 teams are back in action at the Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday for Day One of the first pre-season test.

After five grands prix, the first of Formula 1’s two in-season outings kicks in Spain on Tuesday.

All the teams barring Mercedes have opted to run test drivers on at least one of the days with the Brackley squad splitting the driving duties between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Gooooood morning!!! Ready for testing!! Two more days of F1! #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/os6meHV7OX — Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) May 15, 2018

Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen will also be in action along with Carlos Sainz, Stoffel Vandoorne and Charles Leclerc.

The line-up

Mercedes

Tuesday Lewis Hamilton/Valtteri Bottas

Wednesday Valtteri Bottas/Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

Tuesday Sebastian Vettel

Wednesday Antonio Giovinazzi

Red Bull

Tuesday Max Verstappen

Wednesday Jake Dennis

Force India

Tuesday Nicholas Latifi

Wednesday Nikita Mazepin

Williams

Tuesday Oliver Rowland

Wednesday Robert Kubica

Renault

Tuesday Carlos Sainz

Wednesday Jack Aitken

Toro Rosso

Tuesday Sean Gelael

Wednesday Pierre Gasly

Haas

Tuesday TBC

Wednesday TBC

McLaren

Tuesday Stoffel Vandoorne

Wednesday Lando Norris

Sauber

Tuesday Antonio Giovinazzi

Wednesday Charles Leclerc

Stream every Formula One race LIVE on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.