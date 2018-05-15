Formula 1

Formula 1 returns to the test arena in Spain

The Formula 1 teams are back in action at the Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday for Day One of the first pre-season test.

After five grands prix, the first of Formula 1’s two in-season outings kicks in Spain on Tuesday.

All the teams barring Mercedes have opted to run test drivers on at least one of the days with the Brackley squad splitting the driving duties between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen will also be in action along with Carlos Sainz, Stoffel Vandoorne and Charles Leclerc.

The line-up
Mercedes
Tuesday Lewis Hamilton/Valtteri Bottas
Wednesday Valtteri Bottas/Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari
Tuesday Sebastian Vettel
Wednesday Antonio Giovinazzi

Red Bull
Tuesday Max Verstappen
Wednesday Jake Dennis

Force India
Tuesday Nicholas Latifi
Wednesday Nikita Mazepin

Williams
Tuesday Oliver Rowland
Wednesday Robert Kubica

Renault
Tuesday Carlos Sainz
Wednesday Jack Aitken

Toro Rosso
Tuesday Sean Gelael
Wednesday Pierre Gasly

Haas
Tuesday TBC
Wednesday TBC

McLaren
Tuesday Stoffel Vandoorne
Wednesday Lando Norris

Sauber
Tuesday Antonio Giovinazzi
Wednesday Charles Leclerc

