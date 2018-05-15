Formula 1 returns to the test arena in Spain

The Formula 1 teams are back in action at the Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday for Day One of the first pre-season test.
After five grands prix, the first of Formula 1’s two in-season outings kicks in Spain on Tuesday.
All the teams barring Mercedes have opted to run test drivers on at least one of the days with the Brackley squad splitting the driving duties between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.
Gooooood morning!!! Ready for testing!! Two more days of F1! #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/os6meHV7OX
— Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) May 15, 2018
Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen will also be in action along with Carlos Sainz, Stoffel Vandoorne and Charles Leclerc.
The line-up
Mercedes
Tuesday Lewis Hamilton/Valtteri Bottas
Wednesday Valtteri Bottas/Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
Tuesday Sebastian Vettel
Wednesday Antonio Giovinazzi
Red Bull
Tuesday Max Verstappen
Wednesday Jake Dennis
Force India
Tuesday Nicholas Latifi
Wednesday Nikita Mazepin
Williams
Tuesday Oliver Rowland
Wednesday Robert Kubica
Renault
Tuesday Carlos Sainz
Wednesday Jack Aitken
Toro Rosso
Tuesday Sean Gelael
Wednesday Pierre Gasly
Haas
Tuesday TBC
Wednesday TBC
McLaren
Tuesday Stoffel Vandoorne
Wednesday Lando Norris
Sauber
Tuesday Antonio Giovinazzi
Wednesday Charles Leclerc
Stream every Formula One race LIVE on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here
In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.
In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.