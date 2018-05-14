Hamilton and Vettel to test in Spain

They may be the top two drivers in the championship but the work doesn’t stop for Lewis Hamilton nor Sebastian Vettel with both drivers testing in Spain this week.

Hamilton put in a phenomenal display in Spain on Sunday as he raced from pole to flag to extend his lead in the standings to 17 points over Vettel.

He said after his win: “I was pushing every single lap using it as a test bench to understand what I liked about the balance and how can I play with it more and how can I squeeze more out of it and do all sorts to understand what more I can get from.”

However, his work won’t stop there with the four-time World Champion revealing he will remain in Spain this week to take part in testing.

“We have testing this week which I’ll be doing – I’ll be working, we don’t stop,” he told Sky Sports F1.

Hamilton will be joined by Vettel with the Ferrari driver scheduled to test on Tuesday.

Stream every Formula One race LIVE on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.