Final grid positions ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will start the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday after clinching Mercedes’ fifth successive P1 at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Valtteri Bottas completes the front row, with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen filling the second row.

Bottas on Saturday hailed Mercedes’ front row lockout for the Spanish Grand Prix as the “perfect result” in qualifying on Saturday.

The Finn was just 0.04s behind Lewis Hamilton, his Mercedes team-mate.

Bottas said: “It was close today, like it has been all weekend. It’s a perfect result for us and hopefully we can continue like this tomorrow.”

The tyre strategy for Sunday’s race is a big decision, with the supersoft tyre not offering much of a difference in qualifying.

The final grid position saw Sergey Sirotkin drop down a place into 19th position after he was handed a three-place grid penalty for causing a collision in Azerbaijan last time out.

Brendon Hartley starts at the steward’s discretion after failing to take part in qualifying following a heavy crash in final practice.

Final Grid Positions:

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.173

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.04s

3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.132s

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.439s

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.643s

6 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0.645s

7 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1.503s

8 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1.548s

9 Carlos Sainz Renault 1.617s

10 Romain Grosjean Haas 1.662s

11 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:18.323

12 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 1:18.463

13 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:18.696

14 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1:18.910

15 Sergio Perez Force India 1:19.098

16 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1:18.923

17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:19.493

18 Lance Stroll Williams 1:20.225

19 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1:19.695

20 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso no time

