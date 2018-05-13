Hartley shaken up by practice crash

Brendon Hartley has re-lived his high-speed crash in FP3, which ruled him out of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hartley kicked up the turf when lining himself up to take on the high-speed Turn Nine – forcing his Toro Rosso to spin out of control and slam into the wall.

The New Zealander was given the all-clear by the medics, but the entire rear end of his STR13 was missing from the car after a high impact.

The damage was so severe that the Toro Rosso garage had an impossible task of repairing the car in time for qualifying.

“Such a big impact like that, it’s potentially the biggest impact I’ve had,” Hartley told Motorsport.com.

“I actually don’t remember, and that’s not because I just had an impact.

“I had a reasonably big crash in the first round of WEC in 2016 [at Silverstone] but it wasn’t such a big impact in the end.

“[This crash] was definitely the biggest accident I’ve had in a long time. It happens in slow motion.

That hurt a little.. A big crash in FP3 meant I had to watch quali from the pit wall..

Other than a little bruising I’m all ok and fit to race. The boys and girls have worked hard and the car is also fit for the race. Full focus on moving forward and sights set on the top 10 👍 pic.twitter.com/mtb7qxVD3K — Brendon Hartley (@BrendonHartley) May 12, 2018

“I was going backwards towards the wall, so you don’t really know when the impact is going to come.

“I’m looking in my mirror to know exactly when it was going to come. You brace yourself a bit, but it’s never a lot of fun.”

Hartley has officially been granted permission to start Sunday’s race by the stewards and is due to start from the pit lane at the Circuit de Catalunya.

