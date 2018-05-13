Alonso: Top six still in ‘another league’

Fernando Alonso declared himself “happy” with qualifying P8 in an upgraded MCL33, but rued how the gap with the top drivers is still not closing.

The Spaniard narrowly missed out on being the ‘best of the rest’ after qualifying just behind Kevin Magnussen’s Haas.

Alonso said: “I am happy with that, P8 is a good position. Probably the downside of this is still the gap. The top six are in another league.”

However, the two-time World Champion said that the upgrades for Spain have helped.

“[I’m] definitely happy with the step forward for this race. Everything we brought to the track has delivered on its expectation. We just need more new parts as soon as possible,” he told Sky Sports.

The Spaniard is known for bringing the McLaren through the field on a Sunday, and is one of only three drivers to have scored points in all four races this campaign.

“I recover on average six places on the grand prix, so with that tomorrow, who knows,” Alonso smiled.

