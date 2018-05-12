Red Bull duo ‘disheartened’ by qualifying

After qualifying in sixth place for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo said the gap to pole was “disheartening”.

Lewis Hamilton took pole with a blistering lap, with the Australian driver over six tenths behind the four-time World Champion at the Circuit de Catalunya.

“I don’t really know what I could have done more with what we had,” Ricciardo said.

“With the laps we put in I thought we would only be a couple of tenths from pole, not six or seven.

“It’s a little bit disheartening,” the Red Bulls driver went on to add.

Ricciardo also said that he was not really sure what to expect coming into the qualifying session this afternoon.

The Australian added: “You never really know until qualifying. Fridays paint one picture but you’re never sure what is going to happen.

“We both put good laps on the supersofts in Q3. It wasn’t the preferred tyre, that is why I went for the soft tyre at the end of Q3.”

Ricciardo’s teammate Max Verstappen, meanwhile, focused on the advantage that both Mercedes and Ferrari have when it comes to the nitty-gritty in qualifying.

Verstappen pipped Ricciardo to P5 on Sunday’s grid but is still not happy with the gap to the top.

“We just don’t have that power mode for Q3,” he said.

“Turn 1 to Turn 4 is flat out so it is even harder for us as we just lose more top speed.

“And from Turn 7 to Turn 10 is also straight now so it’s all a bit more painful for us and it just gets even harder.

“And together with my final lap I couldn’t continue after Turn 1 as I had a moment there, so the gap is probably a bit bigger than it should be.”

Verstappen also believes the supersoft tyres will not prove popular at all in Sunday’s race.

“I still don’t know what the faster tyre is to be honest,” he admitted.

“I chose supersoft, Daniel went on the soft. I don’t think many people will actually choose the supersoft [for the race].

“Over one lap you can maybe go a little bit faster but they will fall apart over a longer run.

“So a lot of people will be choosing the soft and the medium.”

