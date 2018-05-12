Horner unimpressed with ‘rushed’ rule changes

Christian Horner fears Formula 1 has once again shot itself in the foot by implementing a “rushed” set of rule changes for next year’s championship.

Earlier this month the FIA confirmed various tweaks to next year’s aerodynamic rules aimed at improving overtaking.

The measures include a simplified front wing with a larger span, front brake ducts without winglets and a wider and deeper rear wing.

Horner, however, feels Formula 1 is making a big mistake.

“Sometimes this sport has the ability to shoot itself in the foot,” the Red Bull team boss told Sky Sports F1.

“The work that has been done for 2021 is all good stuff the problem is a snapshot of that has been taken and hasn’t been fully analysed and there are no proven conclusions from it.

“It has then been rushed into a set of regulations that completely conflict with existing regulations so they are now scrapping around trying to sort that out this weekend. It completely changes the philosophy of the car because the front wing will be wider and different.

“The point that the air meets the air is the front wing and that then changes everything behind it: the suspension, the bodywork, absolutely every single component. We talk about costs and being responsible but what has just been introduced is a completely new concept which will cost millions and millions of pounds.

“It was rushed after Melbourne because there was not a lot of overtaking, when has there ever been a lot of overtaking in Melbourne? And then we’ve had three great races since then.”

The Englishman added that he believes Formula 1 and the FIA should rather be looking at the layout of the circuits and even the tyres, and not making decisions based on “zero evidence or zero conclusions,”

“Shouldn’t we be looking at the tracks and the tyre compounds and how they influence races rather than burdening the teams with what will be hundreds of millions in costs?” he continued.

“If you look at the nature of the circuits, long straights with big stops and hairpins like China, Baku and Bahrain they were all good races. Those types of circuits always produce good races.

“This will probably be a boring race on Sunday [in Spain] because this track even with the slowest corner into the hairpin is still pretty quick and you’ve got a fast corner going into it.

“I find it frustrating that decisions are made on zero evidence or zero conclusions on theories and the burden of costs are passed on to the teams. Is it going to guarantee closer racing, and cars following closer next year, probably not.”

