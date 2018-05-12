Vettel: Aero not ‘main reason’ for mirrors

After the second practice session, Sebastian Vettel says that aerodynamics are not the main reason new mirrors are attached to the halo of the Ferrari.

FIA boss Charlie Whiting had been seen taking photos of the new mirrors yesterday, which do not break any FIA rules.

However, despite the argument that they would help with aerodynamics, the four-time World Champion believes that looks and safety are their main factors.

Vettel said via Sky Sports F1: “To be honest, it helps us to see what is going on behind, that’s the main reason. I think they make the halo look a little better as well.”

“Most of the cars now follow our trend, the sidepods and some of the bargeboards. It is confirmation that we are heading the right way.”

The German posted the fourth fastest time in FP2 this afternoon, but is not sure where he will end up after qualifying tomorrow.

“We could end up in P1 or P6,” he said. “Today I think was okay. The car balance was good.”

Vettel does believe that the team can improve, and that he needs to improve in himself, as well.

He added: “I think we can improve and I know there is a little bit more in the car, and a little bit more in me.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.