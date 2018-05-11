Ricciardo’s ‘shoey’ may become a ‘helmety’

Daniel Ricciardo’s ‘shoey’ is under threat with reports that Formula One Licensing has registered a trademark for the “Shoey”.

According to Reuters, the trademark, which has been registered in more than 25 countries, relates to flasks, glasses, bottles, mugs, sculptures and figurines.

But, more importantly, it means Ricciardo could be infringing on intellectual property rights if he chugs down a ‘shoey’ on the podium.

Fans, though, need not fear as the Aussie has a replacement celebration in mind if it comes to that.

“I heard something about that,” said the Red Bull driver.

“To be honest I stayed off the internet for pretty much the whole time, but they trademarked the Shoey?

“I don’t know what that means.

“Can I still do it or are they going to fine me every time?

“I’ll take my helmet up there and do a ‘Helmety’ or something.

“I’ll find out more about that.

“Hopefully they’re not trying to stitch me up.”

