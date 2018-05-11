FIA plotting the demise of ‘necessary evil’ DRS

The FIA are hoping the 2021 Formula 1 rules won’t include DRS with technical chief Nikolas Tombazis conceding that for now it is a “necessary evil.”

Tombazis is part of a team putting together the rules package for 2021 and agrees with F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn that DRS needs to go.

The Drag Reduction System has been accused by many of creating nothing more than artificial racing, however, for now Tombazis says F1 needs it because of the design of the cars.

“It is right that there’s this underlying discomfort with DRS, and I share it as well,” he said. “I know Ross has made similar comments.

“We feel that DRS is the right thing to have in the present state of things.

“For 2021 we hope that the cars will be much more able to follow each other closely, and it will be a really nice outcome if we can severely decrease DRS in the future, or even eliminate it.

“But until we get in a position where we are comfortable enough with the wake performance and how cars can follow each other, I think it’s something that I would perhaps call a necessary evil at the moment.”

But before then, DRS will be strengthen for 2019 and 2020 in the hope of improving racing.

“The DRS effect will increase by approximately 25-30%,” Tombazis added.

“The delta of the drag of the car when it opens the DRS and deploys it to current will be bigger, so the delta of speed of the following car will be bigger by that amount as a result.

“Hence the probability that approaching the front car will increase.”

