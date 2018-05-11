Miami gets the go-ahead, Hamilton wants to help

Formula 1 could be racing in Miami as early as October 2019 after receiving unanimously approved by the city’s commission.

Earlier this week the City of Miami Commissioners and the Economic Development and Tourism Committee voted on a proposal to host a Formula 1 grand prix on the city’s streets.

F1 managing director Sean Bratches said: “With the unanimous votes at both the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County’s Economic Development and Tourism Committee, we are very pleased to have received preliminary approval towards bringing a Formula 1 Grand Prix to Miami.

“We recognise that this is only the start of the process and we will immediately get to work with the various community stakeholders, the City of Miami, the Port of Miami, Bayfront Park Management Trust and others, in order to reach a final agreement.

“Formula 1 in Miami represents a fantastic opportunity to bring the greatest racing spectacle on the planet to one of the world’s most iconic cities, and we are delighted that the journey is underway.”

The exact timing of the Miami Grand Prix has yet to be decided, however, Liberty Media hope at this stage that the inaugural race would take place in October

2019.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton says he will help design the circuit as he’s not entirely happy with the proposed layout.

He wrote on Instagram: “OK, so I’ve just seen the design of the Miami track. Nah bruh, it’s not the one. Let me design it.”

He later added: “Miami is a super-cool place and I was very excited to hear about it, but when I saw the layout I was like ‘meh’. It could be a lot more fun.

“I know Miami quite well so there are a few better locations to put the track.”

