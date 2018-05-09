Everything you need to know about the Spanish Grand Prix

After the excitement of Azerbaijan, the Formula 1 circus touches down in the beautiful Spanish city of Barcelona this weekend for what fans will be hoping is another enthralling race with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Race Venue: Barcelona

Weather forecast: Conditions on Friday are predicted to be sunny, but rain is expected on both Saturday and Sunday. The high will hover at around 20 degrees throughout the weekend during the day, while dipping as low as 12 degrees at night.

The circuit: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit length: 4.655km

Formula 1 debut: 1991

Number of laps: 66

Race distance: 307.104km

Lap record: 1:21.670 (Kimi Raikkonen, 2008)

Tyre allocation: Medium, Soft and Supersoft

DRS Zones: Pit straight and straight after Campsa Corner (Turn 9)

Last five winners in Spain:

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2015: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2013: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

Broadcast schedule (all times HK):

Friday, May 11

Practice Session 1 – 4:55pm – 6:35pm

Practice Session 2 – 8:55pm – 10:35pm

Saturday, May 12

Practice Session 3 – 4:55pm – 6:05pm

Qualifying – 8:30pm – 10:35pm

Sunday, May 13

Main Race – 8:00pm – 11:30pm

