Haas need to learn to ‘play with the big boys’

Losing vital points through their own mistakes, Guenther Steiner says Haas need to learn how to play with the “big boys” in Formula 1.

Haas lost 18 points at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix when a double pit stop blunder meant both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean left the pits with loose wheels.

More points were lost at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when Grosjean crashed behind the Safety Car.

He was P6 at the time but running behind podium finisher Sergio Perez so it could have been a fourth for the Frenchman.

The mistakes are proving costly as Haas are down in eighth place on 11 points whereas they could have been challenging Renault for fifth.

“At the moment we can’t get it together, everything to gel,” Steiner told Motorsport.com.

“In Australia we had the pit stop problem, we sorted that one – then we didn’t have a problem. We just need to get it all in one race.

“We do things very good and then we miss on one [thing].

“That’s maybe the [thing to] learn now, to play with the big boys, what we need to learn. Because we are only in our third year.

“This is not an excuse, this is just reality.

“I think we need to get a little bit sharper on it. Maybe not sharper, I think we are sharp, but tie it all up together.

“We just need to get it once, [put] everything together, and then we will shine.”

