Vettel ‘not worried’ about losing the lead

Sebastian Vettel is not at all worried that he has lost the lead in the championship in Baku as he still has a “good car” at his disposal.

The Ferrari driver arrived in Azerbaijan leading the Drivers’ Championship but left trailing Lewis Hamilton by four points.

It could have been a very different story had Vettel’s late attempt at passing Valtteri Bottas worked.

It didn’t.

Instead of taking the lead off the Finn, the Ferrari driver overshot and ran wide.

He finished in fourth place while Hamilton claimed the win when Bottas’ tyre blew after he ran over debris.

“The most important thing is that we have a good car,” said Vettel.

“We have a car that we can work with qualifying. If we can put it in the front we can fight for a win. We have good pace in the race.

“I’m not worried at all because I think it’s quite different to last year where in qualifying for most of the time for most of the year we weren’t competitive enough.

“And also then later in the season in the race we weren’t competitive enough to make things happen.

“But if you are quick enough you can make things happen.

“Now the way the race turned out is for some people good, for some people bad – speak to Valtteri I’m pretty sure he’s not sure because it was his win – but that’s how it goes.

“As I said I’m not worried because the car is there and we need to make sure it stays there.”

