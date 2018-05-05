Toto happy with his ‘three’ wives

Mercedes won’t look outside their own stable for a new 2019 driver with Toto Wolff happy with his three “wives.”

At present Mercedes do not have a single contracted to race for them next season.

While Lewis Hamilton’s contract talks have been delayed by the team’s early season troubles, the team has yet to even begin speaking with Valtteri Bottas.

However, should Mercedes lose either driver, Wolff says they will look inhouse for a replacement.

“We are not looking at drivers outside of Mercedes at the moment because, first of all, we need to give our support to our two guys, that’s the priority,” said the motorsport boss.

“It’s like if you’re happy with your wife, you don’t look elsewhere!

“We are with our two wives – or three [including Esteban Ocon] – and we are not looking at that.

“Give us a few more races, [let us] start the European season properly, go to Canada, and then the intense July, and I will have a better view.”

Wolff’s comments put an end to rumours that Daniel Ricciardo could be off to Mercedes next season with Ocon the most likely replacement should Hamilton or Bottas move on.

