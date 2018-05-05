Red Bull avoid talk of Baku in Spanish preview

From testing to “nice flowing corners” to a “very fast” RB14, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen spoke of everything but that Baku crash in Red Bull’s Spanish GP preview.

Daniel Ricciardo: “Barcelona is always an exciting time of the year, it’s the start of the European season, the time where you see lots of car development and in a way the start of summer which I love. The Barcelona circuit is fun, we’ve done a lot of laps around there and we know it very well, nonetheless it’s certainly not boring and we always enjoy going back.

“The race is kind of a staple in the F1 calendar now. The track has a bit of everything, Turns 1, 2 and 3 are nice flowing corners and the last section is very technical. Last year I got my first podium of the season there which was cool, so we will try and go for the same or better this year.”

Max Verstappen: “Everybody has done a lot of laps in Barcelona but I’m looking forward to seeing how the cars progress this year. We have many updates coming, hopefully they will be positive and we can be even closer to the front, but of course everybody else will also bring new parts.

“It could be quite a defining moment for the season and I’m interested to see how everyone will perform. I believe our car is very fast, we still need a bit more top speed but hopefully that will come. I am of course also looking forward to the weekend as I have good memories from my first F1 win there and I will be happy to start the European season and have the comforts of the Energy Station.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.