Hamilton contract talks on hold

Toto Wolff admits he has not spoken with Lewis Hamilton about his contractual situation in “weeks”, as Mercedes focus on returning to winning ways.

The opening stint of this year’s championship has belonged to Ferrari, with Mercedes lagging behind. It wasn’t until last Sunday’s Azerbaijan GP that the team, and Hamilton, claimed their first win of this season.

Hamilton is now leading the standings by four points ahead of Sebastian Vettel, but it is Ferrari who have the advantage in the constructors championship race.

Today was a reminder of my dad’s advice he said to me as a kid of never giving up. Thank you to the team for working so hard throughout the weekend as you always do. My thoughts go out to Valtteri, he drove a great race and was unlucky at the end @MercedesAMGF1 📷 @latimages pic.twitter.com/i8pjb4kmIV — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 29, 2018

Mercedes’ troubles have also meant a delay in Hamilton’s contract negotiations.

“We haven’t talked for a few days or weeks because it was so intense in getting our act together with the team and all our priority has been concentrated on that,” Wolff said.

“We are very well aligned in what we expect from each other in the future and it is just finding the time to sit down.”

