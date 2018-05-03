Hamilton: W09 is harder to drive than the diva

Although last year’s W08 was labelled a “diva”, Lewis Hamilton says this year’s Mercedes F1 car is even harder to drive.

The British driver raced to his first victory of this season in Baku on Sunday, handed the victory through a late puncture for Valtteri Bottas.

The win put Hamilton at the top of the Drivers’ standings, four points ahead of Sebastian Vettel.

Today was a reminder of my dad’s advice he said to me as a kid of never giving up. Thank you to the team for working so hard throughout the weekend as you always do. My thoughts go out to Valtteri, he drove a great race and was unlucky at the end @MercedesAMGF1 📷 @latimages pic.twitter.com/i8pjb4kmIV — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 29, 2018

However, the reigning World Champion reckons Ferrari’s SF71H is the car to beat while his own W09 is harder to drive than last year’s “diva.”

“We’ve definitely got a lot of work still to do – we still are behind,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“Ferrari’s pure pace is a lot ahead of ours at the moment.

“We definitely are there in the mix and we’ve not got a terrible car at all, by any means.

“We’ve just got to refine it a little bit and make it a little bit easier to drive.

“She definitely isn’t as easy to drive as it was last year.”

