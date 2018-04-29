Formula 1

Final grid positions for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel will start in pole position for Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with title rival Lewis Hamilton in second.

Nico Hulkenberg remains the only driver carrying a grid penalty into Sunday’s Azerbaijan GP while Brendon Hartley and Romain Grosjean are racing at the stewards’ discretion.

News of Hulkenberg’s grid penalty broke in the build-up to qualifying with his Renault requiring a new gearbox after a problem late in final practice.

As such the German, who qualified P9, will start the 51-lap Baku race from 14th place on the grid.

Meanwhile Hartley and Grosjean are both racing at the discretion of the race stewards after neither set a time that was within 107% of the P1 time.

While Hartley suffered a puncture, Grosjean found himself down an escape road and unable to get his Haas into gear.

The grid:
1 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
4 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull
6 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
7 Esteban Ocon Force India
8 Sergio Perez Force India
9 Carlos Sainz Renault
10 Lance Stroll Williams
11 Sergey Sirotkin Williams
12 Fernando Alonso McLaren
13 Charles Leclerc Sauber
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault *
15 Kevin Magnussen Haas
16 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren
17 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso
18 Marcus Ericsson Sauber
19 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso **
20 Romain Grosjean Haas **

* five-place gearbox penalty
** failed to get within the 107% qualifying rule and will race at the stewards’ discretion

