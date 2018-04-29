Raikkonen: I blew pole chance again

Kimi Raikkonen says he only has himself to blame after missing out on pole position again to team-mate Sebastian Vettel.

Raikkonen was on course to beat Vettel’s provisional lap time of 1:41.498 and was two tenths up through the second sector.

However, the lap completely unraveled at Turn 16 and he will now start in sixth after the Finn admitted that the mistake was not due to a tailwind.

“A mistake. It cost us quite a few places so not the greatest end,” said Raikkonen.

“No issues, I took it easier even on the entry because obviously it’s been a bit trickier with the wind all day.

“I don’t know, it just got sideways, I got it back but I knew already it was all gone because it’s flat out and a long straight [to complete the lap].”

It has been a common sight to see Raikkonen get outdone by Vettel at the point where it matters most and the Finn said it is “painful” to see it keep happening.

Raikkonen fans during qualifying pic.twitter.com/2IdHYn96KB — F1 Racers (@_F1Racers) April 28, 2018

“Right now I’m disappointed with what happened today,” he told Motorsport.com.

“I’ve been a few times disappointed. This is a different story and today, what can you do? I can only look in the mirror. It’s painful.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.