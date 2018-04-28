Are Mercedes the underdogs of the 2018 season?

With 4 drivers and constructors championships, 62 wins and 72 pole positions, Mercedes AMG Petronas have absolutely dominated the Formula 1 arena over the past 4 years.

However, for the first time in this V6 engine era, the Mercedes powerhouse have gone three consecutive races without scoring a single win.

There’s still time for their luck to turn around but could this mean that the silver arrows are no longer shining as brightly as they once did?

So How Are Mercedes Reacting?

Team principal Toto Wolff has stated that Mercedes are currently on the back foot because they have not gotten on top of their W09 issues.

“You can see when we hit the sweet spot like we did in Melbourne we are very fast,” the Austrian said.

Indeed, he is right, Mercedes had the speed to win in Australia but a technical glitch proved to be their downfall. However, Bahrain and China highlighted their inability to manage their tyres as effectively as their competitors.

“Missing the optimum tyre operating window by a few degrees can cost a tenths of a second in a lap time,” Mercedes explained in a press release earlier this week.

Sure, Mercedes are down now but are they out? It is way too early to make a conclusive judgement.

What about Lewis Hamilton?

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton has been the subject of much criticism lately.

Former team mate Nico Rosberg stated after the Chinese grand prix: “Lewis is not in form but he’s always had such phases. If he’s not confident, he starts to think and he makes mistakes.”

Outspoken Jacques Villeneuve told Sky Italia that Hamilton is in crisis: “We saw last year that when he’s in crisis he loses a lot, falls behind in the races and falls asleep, is not aggressive. We’ll have to see when and if he wakes up.”

Formula 1 commentator, Martin Brundle suggested that Mercedes could get more bang for their buck if they were to replace Hamilton with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Such criticisms could lead to a loss of confidence for the 33-year-old, but are they truly valid or is the entire situation being blown out of proportion?

There is no denying that Hamilton has not been at his regular high performing standards, the Briton himself labelled the entire Chinese Grand Prix a disaster.

But it is hard to believe that Mercedes would be so quick to throw out the outstanding talent that effectively drove them towards the 2017 championship against Ferrari.

Hamilton was let down by Mercedes in Australia. While in Bahrain he drove a strategic race to avoid any unnecessary conflict to finish on the podium despite having started 9th due to a gearbox change. In China, Mercedes took Hamilton out of the fight when they did not pit him under the safety car, a decision which the four-time world champion immediately questioned.

With such a shaky start to the season, is it a sign of what’s to come or will Hamilton soon be back with his fighting spirit? It is too early to call so let’s just give it a while before saying “he is not confident” and “is in crisis”.

Onwards to Baku

Fundamentally, the Mercedes is a very quick car. In the last 2 races we saw them lose time to Ferrari in the first sector of their qualifying lap, which indicates that their car takes a longer time to warm up the tyres but when they get going, are just as fast as the Ferrari.

Mercedes undeniably need get on top of this issue. Not doing so will be difference between pole position and second row on the grid.

The team proved in 2017 their ability to win the development war, so there is no reason to write them off so soon.

We now travel to Baku where Mercedes had 1.1 second advantage in 2017 – although the early signs in practice seem to indicate that advantage has evaporated.

Given the unpredictability of the 2018 season thus far, however, it is extremely difficult to envisage the outcome of any upcoming weekend.

So be sure to catch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend to find out if Mercedes will score their first win of the season or if Red Bull and Ferrari will continue to rain on their parade.

