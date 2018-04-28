Vettel brushes off slow practice times

Sebastian Vettel has brushed off concerns about his slow times in Baku during practice, despite admitting he did “struggle a bit more” than usual.

The World Championship leader has had a low-key start to proceedings in Azerbaijan after finishing P10 in FP1 and P11 in FP2, leaving him unable to make an impression on the leaderboard in either session.

But Vettel is not particularly concerned at this stage and saw some positives to his first day of practice.

“It is a tricky circuit, but it is the same for all of us,” Vettel said.

“Probably I struggle a little bit more than the others but I am not worried. Towards the end I had a good rhythm and was quite happy so I think we can improve for tomorrow.”

Vettel hopes that he can put some cleaner laps together tomorrow when it counts in qualifying.

“I was very happy with the long runs at the end so, it was okay. I think the car is fine,” he added.

“I didn’t get the laps together but we can improve the car and tomorrow it should be okay.”

