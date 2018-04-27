FP1: Bottas quickest, Verstappen crashes in wall

Slipping and sliding their way around the Baku street circuit, Valtteri Bottas was quickest in Friday’s first practice while Max Verstappen met the barriers.

The street circuit proved to be dusty and slippery as the Formula 1 action began on Friday afternoon with the track temperature 42’C.

Three Baku podium specialists in the top three in FP1 With @ForceIndiaF1 looking strong 💪 And Ferrari perhaps yet to show their hand properly…#F1 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/z4gX9fp4Wz — Formula 1 (@F1) April 27, 2018

Brendon Hartley was the first to be undone as he found himself up the escape road at Turn 8. However, a quick reserve and he was back on his way.

The same cannot be said for Verstappen.

Having just gone quickest, the Red Bull driver lost the rear end of his RB14 on what appeared to hit a bump in the braking zone, spun and crashed into the barriers at Turn 6.

As he was not able to get the car going, stuck in first gear, the Virtual Safety Car was shown as marshals removed the stricken Red Bull.

Max gives the marshals a hand in tidying up his RB14#F1 #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/a40uVQvf35 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 27, 2018

Back underway it was Daniel Ricciardo who was sitting at the top of the timesheets with a 1:45.369 while Lewis Hamilton added his name to the list of drivers heading up the escape roads as he got it wrong at Turn 2.

He followed that up with a hot lap that put him quickest before Ricciardo returned to the front only for Valtteri Bottas to pip them both. A 1:44.242 for the Finn.

Ricciardo closed the gap to the Mercedes driver to 0.035s on the third of his flying laps while Sergio Perez put in a late hot lap to go third.

Hamilton was fourth ahead of Esteban Ocon and Verstappen while Fernando Alonso, Sergey Sirotkin and Pierre Gasly were next in line.

It was not a good start to the weekend for Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel tenth, 2.2s off the pace, while a power unit problem limited Kimi Raikkonen’s running.

Times

1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:44.242

2 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 0.035s

3 Sergio Perez Force India 0.833s

4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.958s

5 Esteban Ocon Force India 0.995s

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.317s

7 Fernando Alonso McLaren 2.223s

8 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 2.238s

9 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 2.25s

10 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2.271s

11 Lance Stroll Williams 2.348s

12 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 2.505s

13 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 2.507s

14 Romain Grosjean Haas 2.614s

15 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 2.619s

16 Charles Leclerc Sauber 2.633s

17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 2.831s

18 Kevin Magnussen Haas 3.192s

19 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 3.725s

20 Carlos Sainz Renault 4.499s

