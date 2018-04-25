Everything you need to know about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1 heads to Baku this week for the fourth round of the 2018 season, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Where: Baku, Azerbaijan

Weather forecast: .

The forecast for race weekend is mixed, with Friday expected to be mostly sunny while cloudy conditions will prevail on both Saturday and Sunday, although no rain is predicted. Temperatures will reach a high of 23 degrees on Friday before dropping to around 17 on Sunday, while lows will hover between 15 and 12 degrees throughout the weekend.

The circuit: Baku City Circuit

Formula 1 debut: 2016

Circuit length: 6.003 km

Number of laps: 51

Race distance: 306.049 km

Lap record: 1:43.441 (Sebastian Vettel, 2017, Ferrari)

Tyre allocation: Soft, Supersoft, Ultrasoft

The narrowest street race on the #F1 calendar has been bumped up! #AzerbaijanGP

See how the #F1Baku circuit differs from last year: https://t.co/1iazQAS7PH pic.twitter.com/aMc1VtZACI — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) April 23, 2018

DRS Zones: There are two – the first situated 730m before the approach of Turn 1 and then 630m before the approach of Turn 3

Past winners in Azerbaijan:

2017: Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2016: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Broadcast schedule (All times are HKT)

Friday, April 27

Practice Session 1: 4.55pm – 6.35pm

Practice Session 2: 8.55pm – 10:35pm

Saturday, April 28

Practice Session 3: 5.55pm – 7.05pm

Qualifying: 8.30pm – 10.30pm

Sunday, April 29

Main Race: 7pm – 10.30pm

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.