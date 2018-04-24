Hamilton: We’ve lost performance since Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton has conceded that Mercedes have "lost performance" since the season opener in Melbourne, but believes the Silver Arrows can bounce back.

Hamilton is still searching for his first win of the season but finds himself just nine points behind World Championship leader Sebastian Vettel with 18 races to go.

And while Hamilton does not think Mercedes are at their best, he is confident that both he and his team can turn things around.

"We've lost performance since Melbourne, and maybe more so [in China]," Hamilton told Motorsport.com.

"So we are second- or third-fastest team at the moment, so we've got some improving to do, but that's not impossible.

"I think what this team has shown over the years is that we are great at staying united, and continuing to barrel on and keep working.

"So I know everyone here and back at the factory is just going to keep pushing as hard as possible.

"I think we've got a lot of information over the past couple of weeks. So I certainly also am also pushing very hard, James Vowles and James Allison, Niki [Lauda] and Toto [Wolff], trying to encourage them.

"So they know which kind of areas we're struggling most with, so they can really apply pressure maybe in those departments, or just make sure that we've got more development coming, or something like that.

"We've got to keep constructive pressure on the guys. But they're already pressured as they want to win just as much as all of us. It's just a battle, just working as a team."

Hamilton also said that the title would mean more to him this season as he knows that will be forced to work very hard for it.

He added: "If it continues the way it is, it's going to be very tough to win.

"But if there's an opportunity, and we were to finish on top, it would mean even more, as it's even a tougher season than before."

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.