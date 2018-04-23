Perez: I can be as good as anyone out there

Sergio Perez remains hopeful that he will get another opportunity to “show his full capacity”.

The Mexican came through the Ferrari Driver Academy and he soon found himself in a McLaren race seat after impressing at Sauber. However, his stay at Woking turned out to be a brief affair as he was dropped after one season and was then snapped up by Force India.

Although he has produced several impressive drives for the Silverstone squad, the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull have not shown an interest in him, but Perez has not given up hope.

“I think I’ve been doing a very strong job in the past seasons so in that side there is not a lot I can do. It’s hard to show,” he is quoted as saying by Racefans.net.

“I finish in the last two years seventh in the championship, in the front mix. So it’s hard for people to realise but I’m sure when they look at the performance.

“It’s not a coincidence I’ve beaten good drivers such as Hulkenberg, the time we spent together.”

He added: “I still have my aim one day I will get the chance to fight for the best possible results because I believe I am as good as anyone here.

“But in Formula 1 it’s so much down to the potential of your team and your car. I hope that soon I can get an opportunity to show my full capacity.”

