Horner: Daniel will stay if we give him a race-winning car

Christian Horner insists Red Bull can hold onto Daniel Ricciardo if the team can provide him with a car that can challenge for wins every race.

Ricciardo is currently the toast of F1 after he put in a sublime display at the Chinese Grand Prix to secure his sixth race win in F1.

However, Red Bull are facing a nervous few months as the Australian's contract runs out at the end of this year and he has made it clear that he is willing to listen to offers from rival teams.

Horner, though, is confident that the 28-year-old will sign a new contract if the team give him race-winning package.

"I think Daniel’s happy in the [Red Bull] environment," he is quoted as saying by the official Formula 1 website. "If we can give him a car like we did [in China], why would he want to be anywhere else?"

Holy everything. Starting to come down.. Slowly. Thank you for the kind words. Today meant a lot pic.twitter.com/v1pvEzwbiI — Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) April 15, 2018

The Red Bull team boss added: "He had the energy store failure in Bahrain, he had a turbo failure [in China], losing him important track time.

"You get to a point where you think what next but it’s a great confidence booster for him, to get this result now in this point in the year. Everything is wide open.

"He’s a very rounded driver now. He’s absolutely at the top of his game and I think he has been for the last couple of years.

"He’s hit that balance of experience and pace. He’s one of the best overtakers in the business and his judgement is impeccable in terms of judging a gap, getting the car stopped and getting it rotated.

"I feel he’s in a different part of his career to where Max [Verstappen] is at the moment, who is still very young and fresh and going through that experience."

