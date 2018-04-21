Rosberg steps away as Kubica’s manager

Robert Kubica has revealed that Nico Rosberg is no longer working as a key part of his management team.

Rosberg joined forces with Kubica last season as the Pole attempted to nail down a full-time return to Formula 1 with a seat at Williams.

It was believed at the time that Rosberg would be able to help seal the deal given that he still had a good relationship with the team after starting his career there back in 2006.

But Kubica lost out to Sergey Sirotkin and settled for a reserve and development driver role instead.

As a result, Rosberg is not playing an active role in Kubica’s management team.

“We did have a close work together at the end of last year, and we are in a good relationship, but for now, because I am doing what I am doing and he is very busy and he has his family, we are not working as close as we were last year, ” Kubica told Autosport.

“But we are still in touch.

“It is just that this period was very intense and now it’s a completely different situation.

“It is not a situation that Nico has been working and now is not working. It is just that the situation is that he is not as present as he was.

Kubica did not rule out working more closely with Rosberg again, stating that it would depend on the circumstances.

“It doesn’t depend only from my side,” he added.

“A lot will depend on the situation and also it is kind of new everything for me to be back in paddock.

“So we will see what the future will bring and then we’ll move on.”

