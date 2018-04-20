Verstappen wants to move on from China

It’s a case of “life goes on” for Max Verstappen after his poor outing in China.

While his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo took all the plaudits as he produced a brilliant display to win the race, Verstappen copped a lot of flak as he ruined Championship leader Sebastian Vettel’s afternoon when he made contact with the Ferrari driver.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty for the incident and ended up fifth.

The Dutchman, though, insists he is not too downbeat after his Shanghai woes.

“Of course it was not my best race. Of course I am not happy with how it went in China, but you should not allow it to linger for too long,” he told AD.nl. “You have to get on with it. It’s not the end of the world. I had a poor race and I will learn from it.

It was jokingly suggested that he needs to see a psychologist, but Verstappen replied: “What is that?”

However, he admitted that he had long talks with his father, Jos, and Red Bull boss Dr Helmut Marko, saying: “These are people who know about it and understand how it works.”

