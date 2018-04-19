Ricciardo: Still no Mercedes/Ferrari approach

Daniel Riccardo has revealed he has still had no contact from Mercedes or Ferrari about joining them from next season.

Ricciardo reminded potential suitors of his talents with a wonderful overtaking display in China, where he grabbed a sixth-career win.

But the Aussie has yet to be approached from the two other big dogs in Formula 1, who both could have vacant seats at the end of the season.

“I kind of feel like if they want me to race for them they should contact me, but they haven’t,” Ricciardo said.

Riccardo has also confirmed that he is looking to sign a new two-year deal as he takes the 2021 regulations into consideration.

“I don’t want to sign anything too long because I don’t know where the sport’s going,” the Australian added.

“I feel like life is happening pretty fast. Each year something might change so I don’t want to tie myself down for four more years and then I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do this anymore’.

“Ideally I’d sign a two-year contract.

“I think two years I can definitely be comfortable with and then see it from there.

“That third year will be the rule change so I will probably wait and see what happens then.”

