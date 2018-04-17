Verstappen denies he needs to calm down

Despite receiving a penalty for his Chinese GP antics, Max Verstappen says he doesn’t think he needs to change his approach.
For the second race in succession, the Red Bull driver was involved in the thick of it, trying to pull off passes that didn’t work.
While in Bahrain he retired after hitting Lewis Hamilton, in China he managed to finish the race despite making contact with Sebastian Vettel.
Racing for position on fresher rubber, Verstappen dived down the inside of Vettel at Turn 14 and hit the Ferrari, spinning both cars.
In hindsight it is easy to judge and colliding with Seb was absolutely my fault. I misjudged the situation and compromised both our races. Unfortunately, there is nothing I can change now except analyse my performance and come back stronger. Congratulations to @redbullracing and @danielricciardo on the brilliant strategy and win. Apologies to the team who did an amazing job, which should have been rewarded with a double podium. #ChineseGP
Verstappen finished the race in fourth place but was demoted to fifth by a 10-second time penalty.
Asked if he needed to calm down, the 20-year-old replied: “It’s easy to comment that.
“Just at the moment it’s just not going the way I like, but does it really mean I have to calm down? I don’t think so.
“It’s just very unfortunate those things happening.
“I just need to analyse everything and try to come back stronger for the next race.”
Meanwhile, FIA race director Charlie Whiting said he doesn’t feel a need to talk to Verstappen about his driving, as he “made a mistake” and was penalised for it.
“I think the stewards have done their bit,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any necessity to do that.
“I think he made a mistake which he got penalised for.
“There probably is a little bit of criticism but that’s what the penalty points are for, to make a habitual offender take notice.
“He’s got five points now, he’s going to be more careful, I would say.”
Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here
In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.
In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.