Wolff: Hamilton was out of sorts in China

Toto Wolff admits China was just not Lewis Hamilton’s weekend after suggesting that the world champion “was not in the best place”.

Although Hamilton was chasing a record sixth Chinese GP win, the Brit never once looked as if it was possible.

He qualified down in fourth place and finished fourth the following day. The 33-year-old even described the disappointing weekend as “a disaster on my side”.

Lots of learnings from this weekend. I am so grateful to the fans for their incredible support out here, #TeamLHChina, thank you so much 🙏🏽. The full focus is now on Baku and to push for the top result there. @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/RAZowf3A5b — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 15, 2018

It was a disappointing weekend for Hamilton, who said “yesterday and today have been a distaster on my side.

That was a sentiment echoed by Mercedes executive director Wolff.

“Like the car, he was maybe not in the best place this weekend,” said Wolff.

His race may not have gone quite to plan But @LewisHamilton broke a record in China, with a 28th straight points finish#ChineseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/oOGEOCy6WT — Formula 1 (@F1) April 15, 2018

“He’s the best driver in my opinion, but also the best ones have days when it’s just not 100 per cent.

“And if underneath you have a car that’s not performing as expected, and tyres that are not doing what you think they should do, and then the strategy goes against you…

“Actually we discussed that scenario this morning. Then everything just goes in the wrong direction.”

Stream every F1 race live on the FOX+ app and catch up on highlights of any action you’ve missed. For more info on FOX+ click here

In Singapore, subscribe to FOX+ through Singtel and StarHub.

In Hong Kong, subscribe to FOX+ through Now TV.