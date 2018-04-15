Hill: New Ferrari era is about to arrive

After Ferrari ended Mercedes’ run of six consecutive pole positions in China, Damon Hill believes that a power shift is on the horizon.

Mercedes have dominated Formula 1 since the beginning of 2014 and the sport’s switch to turbo-charged V6 engines. However, the winds of change may have blown through in China.

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen locked out the front row of the Shanghai grid on a track where Mercedes have taken pole position every year since 2012.

“This is the turning point,” 1996 World Champion Hill told Sky Sports.

“For so long we have seen Mercedes dominate. They’ve had the party mode in qualifying but now both Ferrari cars are ahead of Mercedes.

“It certainly does look like the tide has turned for the first time in a long time in this turbo-hybrid era.”

Hill believes Lewis Hamilton needs to pay attention to this potential swing in momentum before signing a new long-term deal with Mercedes.

“Ferrari have won the first two races and are in a strong position to win the third,” he added.

“If this is the start of a new era, then Lewis Hamilton will have to think carefully about whether he signs up to Mercedes for a long-term contract.

“All these racing drivers know they have to be in the coming team and the team that is showing it’s going to be the team with for the next era.

“It’s like empires rising and falling and maybe Mercedes are on the wane and the new Ferrari era is about to come back.”

