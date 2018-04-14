Raikkonen rejects Arrivabene’s ‘strange’ praise

Kimi Raikkonen has said he has found it a “bit strange” to be complimented on his fitness levels by Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene.

The Ferrari team principal has been quoted in China hailing the Finn’s physical shape after enjoying a good start to the season.

“I’m pretty pleased with Kimi’s performance,” Arrivabene said.

“He’s in good physical condition now, which is very important for him. He drives well, he’s in very good shape and focused on his work.”

But when Raikkonen learned about his boss’ comments, he was left feeling a bit puzzled.

“How do people measure fitness? By looking?” Raikkonen asked.

“In my opinion it’s a pretty questionable way to go about measuring fitness.

“I have not done too many fitness tests, or especially ones that the team knows about. The comments are a bit strange. I’ve never had any problem with my condition.”

