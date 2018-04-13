Formula One 2018: Is Max Verstappen Too Aggressive?

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have cleared the air ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend but were critics right in saying Verstappen was overly aggressive?

After making contact with the reigning world champion at the Bahrain Grand Prix, questions were raised as to whether Verstappen’s fierce moves are costing him and Red Bull valuable points.

To see if there is any truth to this matter, we have decided to take a look back at some of Max Verstappen’s most aggressive races to see if they are gaining or costing him points.

Case Study #1: 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix

At last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen made an excellent start and attempted to capitalise on it by diving down the inside of Hamilton. But with insufficient room on the outside for Hamilton, the duo came together which resulted in a rear left puncture for Verstappen.

As per usual both drivers were quick to blame each other. Verstappen claimed that the world champion drove into him while Hamilton maintained that the Red Bull driver failed to leave sufficient room on the outside.

“I don’t know if they are inexperienced, or not potentially mature, decisions, they’re not getting the results they would have. He should have finished a decent race really because he’s good enough to do that,” stated Hamilton during his press interviews after the race.

The stewards deemed it a racing incident and felt that no further action was needed. A ruling that was supported by both Verstappen’s boss Christian Horner and Hamilton’s boss Toto Wolff.

Verdict: Points lost but criticism of Verstappen was unnecessary. After having some time to cool off, both Verstappen and Hamilton shook hands and made up. The pair admitted during their interviews ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix that it was a racing incident.

Case Study #2: 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix

Starting third on the grid, Verstappen’s afternoon was made easier when second place man Kimi Räikkönen failed to start because of an engine problem. Verstappen was elevated to second and on lap 4 went down the inside of race leader Lewis Hamilton to take the race lead.

It was Verstappen’s risky move that eventually saw him stand on the top step of the podium.

Even though Verstappen’s pass was made easier by Hamilton avoiding any contact that could have affected his championship fight, Verstappen capitalised on the opportunity when it presented itself.

“Straight away I could see our pace was good and that Lewis was struggling with traction. I just went for it and used all the battery power I could to get past him.”

“I knew that Lewis was fighting for the championship and wouldn’t take too many risks, so I went for it. As soon as I passed Lewis I knew from there onwards I could control the race,” Verstappen said after his win.

Verdict: Points gained. Verstappen smelt a possible victory and did what needed to be done to achieve it.

Case Study #3: 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Rule number one of F1 is never crash into your team mate. Unfortunately, Verstappen broke the golden rule within two corners of the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix when he collided with team mate Daniel Ricciardo.

The Red Bull pair, started the race from the third row with Verstappen leading Ricciardo down into the first corner. But Verstappen went wide while attempting an attack on the Mercedes and Ferrari’s in front of him, allowing Ricciardo to move around the outside at turn two.

Aiming to stay ahead, Verstappen locked up at the corner and rammed straight into the other Red Bull and ended his team mate’s race. Ricciardo who was unsurprisingly fuming after his early race exit called Verstappen “immature”.

“It was amateur to say the least. It’s not like he was trying to pass – there was no room to pass, Valtteri (Bottas) was in front and I was on the outside so there was no room,” Ricciardo stated after his short race.

Verstappen was handed a 10 second time penalty and trailed home in 5th place.

Verdict: Points lost. The criticism handed to Verstappen was justified but the Dutchman did own up to his mistake. The team as well as Ricciardo eventually accepted his apology.

Case Study #4: 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix

Undoubtedly one of Verstappen’s best performances till date came when he pulled of a masterclass drive in the rain at the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix. With 16 laps to go, Verstappen showed bravery as he overtook 11 cars including veterans such as Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel.

A delighted Christian Horner stated, “The last 15 laps were something special to witness as Max made his way back through the field to achieve a quite remarkable podium.”

Toto Wolff was awestruck as well, “A word for Max too, who was very impressive today. It was the Verstappen show out there — really unbelievable driving and great entertainment.”

Verdict: Points Gained. Verstappen’s assertive moves paid off big time and provided Red Bull

with a podium.

Rounding Up:

Verstappen may benefit from learning to lose a battle every once in a while, so as to have a shot at winning the war. But by no means should he always take the road most travelled. The Dutchman drives on the limit and it was this fierce driving that prompted Red Bull to promote a young 18-year-old in the first place, and besides a charging Max Verstappen always make for excellent viewing which is great for the fans and the sport.