Sebastian Vettel has said his Ferrari car needs some fine-tuning ahead of qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Vettel finished P4 in a slightly rain-affected FP2 but was just a tenth behind Lewis Hamilton who set the pace throughout the first two practice sessions.

Defending world champion @LewisHamilton sets the pace in FP2 🏎️🏁 Kimi Raikkonen and @ValtteriBottas are in hot pursuit…#ShanghaiGPhttps://t.co/fHfOsJ02T9 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 13, 2018

And while the long-run data also suggests it is close once again between Ferrari and Mercedes, Vettel is not overly happy with how his car is feeling at this stage.

“In Australia, I struggled, Bahrain I was much happier but here it is not yet where I want to be,” Vettel said back in the paddock.

“We are still looking. If anyone has any clever suggestions they are welcome. It is difficult to find the sweet spot but if you do then you can unleash the pace.

“I think the car has the pace but we need to make sure we get it to work. Today was mixed, in the afternoon I was a bit happier but hopefully tomorrow I am very happy.”

Kimi Raikkonen was just 0.007s behind Hamilton in P2 but thinks Ferrari did have more pace to burn and could have taken top spot.

“We had some traffic and could go faster on one lap. On the long run we never really got a good idea of where we are with the conditions,” Raikkonen said.

“We will see what happens tomorrow.”

