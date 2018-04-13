Ricciardo expecting engine penalties

Daniel Ricciardo believes he’s on course for engine penalties this season after taking his second energy store unit in China.

The Red Bull driver retired from last Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix due to an electronic failure.

The team has since confirmed damage to the energy store unit while the Aussie’s RB14 also required new control electronics.

The FIA have confirmed a NEW ENERGY STORE and CONTROL ELECTRONICS for Daniel Ricciardo. ONLY TWO OF THESE ELEMENTS are allowed for the entire season #F1 pic.twitter.com/7aaBolgU05 — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) April 13, 2018

This season the number of penalty-free energy stores and control electronics has been reduced to two apiece.

“We’ve got a second one, if we do it again then we’ve got a penalty,” said Ricciardo.

“Two have to last the year and one, I believe, is in a bin in Bahrain. We survived with one for one race.

“It’s more likely than not we’ll have a penalty. Hopefully it’s happening later – I’m 90 percent sure.”

